I Am Not Afraid Of Death —Former President Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has stated that he is not afraid of death after all that God has done for him over the years.

Speaking at a two-day interactive session of the Presidential Youth Mentorship Retreat held at the Youth Development Centre in Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, he added that his only concern over the years is to build leaders of Africa through the youths.

He said: “I’m not afraid of death at my age, God has favoured me and I appreciate God’s blessings on me over these years.

