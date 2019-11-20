I Am Not Afraid Of Death —Former President Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has stated that he is not afraid of death after all that God has done for him over the years.
Speaking at a two-day interactive session of the Presidential Youth Mentorship Retreat held at the Youth Development Centre in Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, he added that his only concern over the years is to build leaders of Africa through the youths.
He said: “I’m not afraid of death at my age, God has favoured me and I appreciate God’s blessings on me over these years.
”My concern over the years is to build leaders of Africa. My greatest concern is tomorrow and that tomorrow begins today.
“The world today is in crisis; I believed that youths need interaction from leaders and learning from them. I want to be inspired at the end of this programme.
“I want you to identify yourself and use your identity to achieve service to God and humanity,” he said.