I Am Not Afraid Of Death —Former President Obasanjo

by Eyitemi Majeed
Obasanjo
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has stated that he is not afraid of death after all that God has done for him over the years.

Speaking at a two-day interactive session of the Presidential Youth Mentorship Retreat held at the Youth Development Centre in Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, he added that his only concern over the years is to build leaders of Africa through the youths.

He said: “I’m not afraid of death at my age, God has favoured me and I appreciate God’s blessings on me over these years.

Read Also: If Jesus Were To Be In Nigeria Today, He Won’t Keep Quiet: Obasanjo

”My concern over the years is to build leaders of Africa. My greatest concern is tomorrow and that tomorrow begins today.

“The world today is in crisis; I believed that youths need interaction from leaders and learning from them. I want to be inspired at the end of this programme.

“I want you to identify yourself and use your identity to achieve service to God and humanity,” he said.

Tags from the story
Former President Obasanjo, Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library
0

You may also like

Caitlin Harvey and Big S

Foreigner Recounts Her Experience With A Nigerian Toilet Cleaner

Ifu-Ennada

Fans React As Ifu Ennada Says She Spent N1m On Perfume

Malubu oil scandal : Adoke, Etete absence delays trial again

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 10th July

Police nab man who raised a false alarm that killed 3 persons

Sad!!!! Boko Haram members Kill 680 Civilian JTF

Fuel scarcity looms, Oil workers threaten to embark on strike

Young corp member survives fatal accident that claimed his friends’ lives (photos)

Man swims to work every day to avoid heavy traffic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *