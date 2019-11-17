‘I Am Proud Of My Bow Legs’ – Annie Idibia Silences Internet Troll (Photo)

Popular Nollywood actress Annie Idibia has reacted to an Internet Toll who tried to shame her for her body.

The man was quick to point out how bow the actress’s legs looked.

Following that, the wife to afro-music star Tuface reacted and highlighted how proud she is of her legs.

According to the man, he prompted Annie to do something about her legs as he mentioned that she should fix it.

Replying to him, she said: “Fix what? I have natural bow legs and I’m proud of it.”

See The Post Here: