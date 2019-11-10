I Am Taller, Finer Than Yahaya Bello, Says Dino Melaye

by Valerie Oke
Dino Melaye
Dino Melaye is definitely not new to controversial statements and drama from time memorial.

The embattled figure who is currently canvassing for votes ahead of November 16th Kogi west senatorial election re-run said during the campaign that he is finer, taller and knows how to do kerewa (local slang for sexual prowess) more than the governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello.

Read Also: Only Compound Fools And People With Degrees In Stupidity Will Leave PDP For APC: Dino Melaye

Dino Melaye had said at different times that he sure of emerging victorious against his closest opponent, Smart Adeyemi when the election kick starts.

Watch the video below:

I sabi Kere wa pass Governor Yahaya Bello" Dino Melaye

0

