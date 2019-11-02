I Am The Best African Player Ever – Samuel Eto’o

Cameroonian football legend, Samuel Eto’o has made it known that he is the best African player to ever play football.

The 38-year-old whose career began with Real Madrid before he went on to play for 13 clubs including Barcelona, Inter Milan, Chelsea, Everton, and Sampdoria, is very confident about this.

Eto’o who won the Champions League with Inter Milan and also three La Liga titles and two Champions League trouphies whilke with Barcelona made this known in an interview with AFP.

In his words;

“I don’t need to lay claim to anything, it’s just a fact. Whether you accept it or not, it’s a fact.

“Everyone is entitled to their opinion. You know, as an African, you are always being judged. What is unacceptable is that the first people to do it are always the Africans. They can’t take anything away from me because I am proud to be African.

“When I look at where I came from and how far I got, I tell myself that I am entitled to be proud. That doesn’t mean I am big-headed, far from it. It is just that, in this world, people like puppets and I don’t accept being one.”