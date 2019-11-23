‘I Am The Most Followed DJ In Africa’ – DJ Cuppy Boasts (Photo)

Popularly Nigerian celebrity, DJ Cuppy has taken social media to make an announcement after an amazing discovery.

The creative just discovered that she is the most followed Dj in Africa, and she has shared her excitement.

She took to Instagram to make this known.

On Instagram, she wrote: “OMG! Just found out I’m the MOST FOLLOWED African DJ in The WORLD!

The artiste has also been flaunting the title on every platform as she also shared the news to her Twitter followers.

See Her Post Here: