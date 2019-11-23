‘I Am The Most Followed DJ In Africa’ – DJ Cuppy Boasts (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
DJ Cuppy
DJ Cuppy

Popularly Nigerian celebrity, DJ Cuppy has taken social media to make an announcement after an amazing discovery.

The creative just discovered that she is the most followed Dj in Africa, and she has shared her excitement.

She took to Instagram to make this known.

READ ALSO – Cuppy Flaunts Her ‘Beautiful’ Lion On Instagram (Photos)

On Instagram, she wrote: “OMG! Just found out I’m the MOST FOLLOWED African DJ in The WORLD!

The artiste has also been flaunting the title on every platform as she also shared the news to her Twitter followers.

See Her Post Here:

DJ Cuppy
Cuppy’s Post
Tags from the story
DJ Cuppy
0

You may also like

See how Don Jazzy professes his undying love for……on Instagram

Photo Of The Day: Biko, Who Can Explain What Is Going On Here? (See Full Photo)

The bible is silent on how to conduct a Christian wedding -Daddy freeze tells follower

Davido reveals how he squashed beef with Wizkid

I Got Mali’s Stadium Looking Like Champions League Final – Davido

See Omawumi And D’banj Share A Kiss

Stella Damascus Back In Studio To Release New Track

Nwankwo Kanu robbed of more than £8,000 after arriving in Russia ahead of World Cup

New Nollywood Movie Titled ‘It’s Don Jazzy Again’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *