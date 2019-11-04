I Am Worth Over $10m – Shatta Wale Reveals

Ghanaian dancehall star, Shatta Wale is said to have bragged about being worth over $10m.

According to the singer, he is also the richest act in Ghana and owns 3 expensive mansions in rich East Legon communities.

In an interview with Peace FM, he said;

“For now I can say that I am worth over ten million dollars. It is business, so if they will understand it like that, any other artiste can speak the way I speak.

“But sometimes you ask Ghanaian artistes whether they are rich, all they say is me I don’t disclose my worth but that is a lie. Because when you watch the likes of Jay Z, Kanye West, and other big artistes when they buy a new house they post it on the internet. So it is normal.

“And it’s not like I am bragging to anybody but it is also a motivation to the youth to believe in their dreams and work hard towards it”, Shatta Wale added.