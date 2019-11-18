I Attract Both Genders, So I Am Not Ugly: Princess Shyngle Boasts

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular actress, Princess Shyngle who is known for her tiny waist has stated that the fact that she attracts both genders makes her know she’s not ugly.

Princess Shyngle
Actress Princess Shyngle

Recall that few weeks ago, the curvy actress revealed that she has ended her one-month-old engagement to Frederic Badji.

Also Read: I Am In Serious Pain – Tiny Waist Actress, Shyngle Deletes All IG Posts

The actress shared a photo showing her rocking a cleavage-bearing out on her Instagram page with the caption:

”I attract both genders so I know for a fact I’m not ugly”.

See her post below:

Princess Shyngle
Princess Shyngle’s post
