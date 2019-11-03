I Can’t Satisfy My Girlfriend, I Doubt She Would Follow Me Into 2020: Man Cries Out

by Eyitemi Majeed

Popular Nigerian relationship expert, Joro Olumofin, has shared the story of a confused man who is in doubt if his girlfriend would still be with him when the new year(2020) begins.

According to the story he shared, he has been failing the lady and has never been able to meet up with her financial demands.

He concluded by saying he feels inferior and incomplete but very certain that another man would soon start taking care of the lady. What do you advise him???

Read the full story below:

Joro Olumofin
