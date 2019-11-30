‘I Didn’t Know It Was A Crime’ Says Grandmother Who Poisoned Baby With Sniper

by Verity Awala
Tags from the story
sniper, Tope Akinola
0

You may also like

Monarch In Critical Condition, Many Feared Dead As Fulanis, Farmers Clash In Kaduna

Kwankwaso Seeks Court Injuction To Escape EFCC Arrest

CBN Expresses Worry Over N11.7bn Spent On Importing Tomatoes Into Nigeria

Suspension: Industrial Court Advises Sanusi, FG To Settle Amicably

Creation Of Grazing Fields, Ranches Panacea To Fulani Herdsmen/Farmers Clash – Prelate Makinde

Abusers Of National Symbols Should Go To Jail – NOA

Two Suspects Arrested As Another Ritualists’ Den Is Uncovered In Ogun

Communal Clash Causes Tension In Delta As Ijaw Youths Kill Four Itsekiri

Armed robbers storm two banks in Niger State, Kill 3 (Graphic Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *