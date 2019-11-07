‘I Do Not Believe In Praying For My Enemies’ – Yul Edochie

by Temitope Alabi
Nollywood Actor Yul Edochie
Nollywood Actor Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has made his stance on praying for one’s enemies known.

Taking to his Twitter page, the actor stated that he does not believe in praying for his enemies or wishing them well.

Read Also: Yul Edochie Celebrates As His Daughter Turns A Year Older

In his words;

I don’t believe in praying for my enemies and wishing them well. You can’t be planning evil for me and I’ll be busy praying for you. Lie lie!! I wish you what you wish me. Simple. And everyday I’ll be firing psalm 35 and psalm 109 on your head.

Yul Edochie
Yul Edochie
Tags from the story
Yul Edochie
0

You may also like

“Actresses who sleep with producers find it difficult to stop” – Mercy Macjoe reveals

Senator Akpabio Gets Presidential Appointment From Buhari

Accident Victims to get free medical treatment – Mohammed Abubakar

Nigerian man in trending ‘spell Buhari’ video gets help from well-meaning Nigerians

DSS Arrests Several Fleeing Boko Haram Terrorists Across The Country

Govt launches smart card, to save N42b in pension scheme

Policemen on Yahoo Boys Payroll Arrested for Killing One and Injuring Another During Child Dedication (Photos)

Richard Akindele: OAU Vice-Chancellor finally speaks on sex-for-mark scandal

Plateau State declares three days mourning for dead commissioner

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *