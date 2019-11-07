‘I Do Not Believe In Praying For My Enemies’ – Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has made his stance on praying for one’s enemies known.
Taking to his Twitter page, the actor stated that he does not believe in praying for his enemies or wishing them well.
In his words;
I don’t believe in praying for my enemies and wishing them well. You can’t be planning evil for me and I’ll be busy praying for you. Lie lie!! I wish you what you wish me. Simple. And everyday I’ll be firing psalm 35 and psalm 109 on your head.