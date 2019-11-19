I Don’t Dance On Instagram Anymore -Mercy Throws Shade At Tacha

by Michael Isaac
BBNaija's Mercy
Winner, Big Brother Naija 2019, Mercy Eke

BBNaija reality star Mercy Eke has thrown a light shade at former housemate, Tacha.

The reality TV star subtly shaded Tacha during one of her expensive shopping sprees.

It is no news that ex-housemates, Tacha and Mercy had a rocky relationship during their stay in the BBNaija house and this has led to them taking shades at each other at every given opportunity.

READ ALSO – BBNaija: Tacha Slams Mercy Over Bum Surgery

Recall that a video of Tacha twerking seductively to a rap song by Cardi B surfaced on Instagram and it was meted with harsh criticism by some online users.

While Mercy was getting VVIP treatment in Dubai, the reality star subtly reacted to the video by saying she doesn’t dance anymore on IG that she is now focused on making money

She said: “I don’t dance on Instagram anymore, I now make money moves, bloody money moves.”

See The Video Here:

Tags from the story
Mercy Eke, Tacha
0

You may also like

Lupita Nyong’o claims Harvey Weinstein also s3xually assaulted her

Charly Boy: “Entertainers Are Rushing Into Politics Because They Are Frightened About Their Tomorrow”

Charly Boy: “Entertainers Are Rushing Into Politics Because They Are Frightened About Their Tomorrow”

Davido

Davido Jumps Off Boat Because A Lady Says She Is Off Her Period (Video)

Ebube Nwagbo Pictured With Cesc Fabregas And Lionel Messi

Vector Sets New Record For Longest Freestyle By An African Rapper

“Maje Ayida Has Never Set Eyes On Our Son” – Maje Ayida’s First Baby Mama, Crystal cries out

BBNaija’s Nina takes lovely selfie with her mother

Tiwa Savage and Manager Officially Engaged, See Photos…

Rita Edochie Shares Throwback Photo From Her Modeling Days In 1989

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *