I Don’t Dance On Instagram Anymore -Mercy Throws Shade At Tacha

BBNaija reality star Mercy Eke has thrown a light shade at former housemate, Tacha.

The reality TV star subtly shaded Tacha during one of her expensive shopping sprees.

It is no news that ex-housemates, Tacha and Mercy had a rocky relationship during their stay in the BBNaija house and this has led to them taking shades at each other at every given opportunity.

READ ALSO – BBNaija: Tacha Slams Mercy Over Bum Surgery

Recall that a video of Tacha twerking seductively to a rap song by Cardi B surfaced on Instagram and it was meted with harsh criticism by some online users.

While Mercy was getting VVIP treatment in Dubai, the reality star subtly reacted to the video by saying she doesn’t dance anymore on IG that she is now focused on making money

She said: “I don’t dance on Instagram anymore, I now make money moves, bloody money moves.”

See The Video Here: