I Don’t Date Married Men – Huddah Monroe

by Temitope Alabi
Kenyan businesswoman and socialite, Huddah Monroe has made it known that she is not one to date married men.

According to Huddah, people who find this out about her always never believe her but she is making it known that married men are not her cup of tea.

In her words;

She wrote “When I say I don’t date married men people think, it’s a joke lol! But truth is married men ain’t int my cup of tea. Anyone who knows me, knows I don’t fall in that category.”

