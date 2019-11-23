‘I Get What I Desire:’ Mercy Brags After Securing Endorsement Deal With Ciroc

by Eyitemi Majeed
Mercy Eke
BBNaija Winner Mercy Eke

Recall that we reported earlier that 2019 BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke, has secured a mouth-watering endorsement deal with premium alcoholic beverages maker, Ciroc.

The reality TV star, while taking to her Instagram page, made it known that she gets whatever she desires because it’s her empire.

Who says she doesn’t have the bragging right???

Since the curvy ex-housemate left the show, hardly has a week gone by without bagging a major endorsement deal.

Mercy was part of the Nigerian celebrity entourage to the OneAfricaMusicFest which held in Dubai recently.

She wrote:

