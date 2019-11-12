I Hardly Repeat Clothes – Anita Joseph

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph has made it known she is not one to repeat clothes.

Sharing a photo from an event she recently attended, the actress stated that she hardly repeats clothes.

Sharing the photo, she reveals she hardly repeat cloth because its a celeb thing. She wrote ;

I HARDLY REPEAT MY CLOTHES,I BIND THAT SPIRIT JESUS NAME AMEN�EVEN ONE QUEEN LIKE THAT FOR THE LONDON REPEAT CLOTHES WHO COME BE ME�‍♀️WETIN DEY WORRY ME SEF �

ASK ME WHERE THAT GOWN IS I DON’T EVEN KNOW �AM DONE WITH DIS CELEB CRAP�IKEGWULU M ��‍♀️�‍♀️�‍♀️�‍♀️

COVERD IS BAE THOU �