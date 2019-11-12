I Hardly Repeat Clothes – Anita Joseph

by Temitope Alabi
Anita Joseph and Mc Fish
Actress And Singer, Anita Joseph

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph has made it known she is not one to repeat clothes.

Sharing a photo from an event she recently attended, the actress stated that she hardly repeats clothes.

Sharing the photo, she reveals she hardly repeat cloth because its a celeb thing. She wrote ;

I HARDLY REPEAT MY CLOTHES,I BIND THAT SPIRIT JESUS NAME AMEN�EVEN ONE QUEEN LIKE THAT FOR THE LONDON REPEAT CLOTHES WHO COME BE ME�‍♀️WETIN DEY WORRY ME SEF �
ASK ME WHERE THAT GOWN IS I DON’T EVEN KNOW �AM DONE WITH DIS CELEB CRAP�IKEGWULU M ��‍♀️�‍♀️�‍♀️�‍♀️
COVERD IS BAE THOU �

SHE HOWEVER SEEMS NOT BE SATISFY WITH THIS CHALLENGE AND HAS DECIDED TO REPEAT HER CLOTH OVER TIME.

Anita Joseph
Anita Joseph Instagram post
