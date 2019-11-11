I Hardly Repeat Cloths, Says Nollywood Actress Anita Joseph

Curvy Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has taken to her Instagram page to tell her fans that she doesn’t repeats cloth.

The actress looked gorgeous and stunning in the traditional attire she donned to an event over the weekend.

Also Read: BBNaija: MC Galaxy, Anita Joseph Campaign For Mercy In Computer Village

Sharing the photo, she reveals she hardly repeats cloth because she is a celebrity.

She, however, seems not to be satisfied with this challenge and has decided to repeat her cloth over time.

See her post below: