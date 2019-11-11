I Hardly Repeat Cloths, Says Nollywood Actress Anita Joseph

by Olayemi Oladotun

Curvy Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has taken to her Instagram page to tell her fans that she doesn’t repeats cloth.

Anita Joseph and Mc Fish
Actress And Singer, Anita Joseph

The actress looked gorgeous and stunning in the traditional attire she donned to an event over the weekend.

Sharing the photo, she reveals she hardly repeats cloth because she is a celebrity.

She, however, seems not to be satisfied with this challenge and has decided to repeat her cloth over time.

See her post below:

Anita Joseph
Anita Joseph’s Instagram post
