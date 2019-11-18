‘I Have A Calling To Serve God – Yul Edochie

by Michael Isaac
Yul Edochie
Nollywood Actor Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has hinted just what fans should expect to come.

Following a tweet he made recently, he has highlighted that he has been called to serve God as a Pastor.

The actor also pointed out that he was told many years ago that he would be a pastor and it’s only coming to manifestation now.

On Twitter he wrote: “…so much is happening lately that has left me in awe. Indeed I have a calling to serve God. A pastoral calling.”

See His Post Here:

Yul Edochie
Yul’s Post
