I Have A Calling To Serve God – Yul Edochie

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has made it known that he may infact become a pastor soon.

According to the actor, he came to this realization after his trip yesterday. Taking to his Twitter page, he wrote;

“Back home in Lagos. After my acting seminar yesterday, resting, recharging for more movements coming up. So much is happening recently that has left me in awe. Indeed I have a calling to serve God. A pastoral calling.”

His post has since gotten many talking on social media. However, guys, what do you think?

