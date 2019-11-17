I Have A Calling To Serve God – Yul Edochie

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has made it known that he may infact become a pastor soon.

According to the actor, he came to this realization after his trip yesterday. Taking to his Twitter page, he wrote;

Read Also: Your Teaching Contradicts Christ: Daddy Freeze Tells Yul Edochie

“Back home in Lagos. After my acting seminar yesterday, resting, recharging for more movements coming up. So much is happening recently that has left me in awe. Indeed I have a calling to serve God. A pastoral calling.”

His post has since gotten many talking on social media. However, guys, what do you think?