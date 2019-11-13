I Have Been Looking For You, Childhood Friend Writes Wizkid

by Eyitemi Majeed
Wizkid and the childhood friend
A youngman has taken to his Twitter handle to write a letter to Nigerian talented singer, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid claiming to be his childhood friend.

According to the user who claims to be ‘Alaye’ by name, he has been trying to get the phone number of the singer without success.

He added that he is now based in Kaduna state since he left Ijebu Ode where they were friends in 2002.

He then went ahead to drop his own number hoping that the singer would reach out to him.

He wrote:

