I Have Created 157,000 Jobs In Edo: Governor Obaseki

Godwin Obaseki, Edo State Governor, has stated that he has created no fewer than 157 000 jobs out of the 200 000 jobs he promised to create while coming into office.

Speaking at 2019 Alaghodaro Youth Summit in Benin on Monday, he added that the facts are in publications for anyone to verify.

“I have done what many politicians will not do; during my campaign, I promised to create a minimum 200,000 jobs within my first term, through the Edo Skills Development Agency (Edojobs).

“Politicians won’t give themselves such targets in case they don’t meet it. “If the government gives the youths the needed support, you will see that 200,000 jobs will be a piece of cake. “Today, I am glad and happy that at the last count, we have created 157,000 jobs in Edo,” he said.

Read Also: Oshiomhole’s Biggest Mistake Was Making Obaseki Governor: Edo Ex-Speaker

“It is not just me saying it; you can find this in a publication – Business Day.

“They undertook an independent evaluation and told me that the skills development agency was able to create 45, 000 through job tracking.

“From the records, 3,500 jobs were created through jobs matching and placement, 23,000 jobs through Edo Innovation Jobs, 1,300 jobs from Edo food and agriculture cluster, and 15,000 jobs from Edo Production Centre.

“We have also created 12,000 jobs from the National Social Investment Programme, 10,000 from the Ministry of Wealth Creation, and 32,000 indirect jobs. The data is all there and you can verify them,”