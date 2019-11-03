I Have Dismantled All Devils In Benue Govt House: Gov Ortom

Gov Samuel Ortom of Benue says he has dismantled all devils in the Government House and the state that hinders progress.

The governor said this during a Special Thanksgiving Service organised in his honour by the Independent Print-Media Publishers Association of Nigeria (IPPAN), at the Chapel of Grace, Government House, Makurdi on Sunday.

He said, “Since my arrival, I have dedicated a special time on daily basis to be with God because He works in miraculous ways; those working against me are wasting their time and will never succeed.

“I have dismantled the devils in Benue Government House; they cannot come near us again. The devil does not have a place in our government house again.

“I am not afraid of any human being. I once heard that some people are planning to kill my security aides, kidnap me and dismember me parts by parts until I die, but I have told them that God will not allow that to happen.

“I have brought myself close to God; there is no turning back. When people plan against me, l will always floor them because God is with me,” he said.

“We are laying foundations that generations yet unborn will benefit. We appreciate what we have done so far; we are not rushing into making policies, we are taking our time.

“Even now, we have done series of projects, carried out an amnesty programme and implemented the anti-open grazing law. In Benue, herdsmen must obey the law and nobody is above the law,” he said.