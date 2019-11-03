I Have Dismantled All Devils In Benue Govt House: Gov Ortom

by Valerie Oke

 

Governor Ortom
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom

Gov Samuel Ortom of Benue says he has dismantled all devils in the Government House and the state that hinders progress.

The governor said this during a Special Thanksgiving Service organised in his honour by the Independent Print-Media Publishers Association of Nigeria (IPPAN), at the Chapel of Grace, Government House, Makurdi on Sunday.

He said, “Since my arrival, I have dedicated a special time on daily basis to be with God because He works in miraculous ways; those working against me are wasting their time and will never succeed.

“I have dismantled the devils in Benue Government House; they cannot come near us again. The devil does not have a place in our government house again.

“I am not afraid of any human being. I once heard that some people are planning to kill my security aides, kidnap me and dismember me parts by parts until I die, but I have told them that God will not allow that to happen.

“I have brought myself close to God; there is no turning back. When people plan against me, l will always floor them because God is with me,” he said.

“We are laying foundations that generations yet unborn will benefit. We appreciate what we have done so far; we are not rushing into making policies, we are taking our time.

“Even now, we have done series of projects, carried out an amnesty programme and implemented the anti-open grazing law. In Benue, herdsmen must obey the law and nobody is above the law,” he said.

