I Have Got 20 Million People Ready To Die For Me – CDQ

by Temitope Alabi

 

CDQ
CDQ

Rapper CDQ has revealed he is not freaked about hitting 2 million followers on IG.

He made this known via a post on his page, stating that he has been getting so many messages from people.

Read Also: With All The Swag, I Thought TeddyA Would Marry From The Kardashian Family – Rapper CDQ

He said if one should leave social media and go onto the real world, he is certain he has 20 million people who are ready to die for him.

In his words;

“Everyone be sending me congratulatory messages over “MILLION followers on IG but sorry i’m not freaky about that that. Let’s fall out to the real world and you know I’ve got over 20 million people out there ready to die for CDQ anytime any-day. Woss #Masun.”

Tags from the story
CDQ
0

You may also like

Pasuma Moves Into His New Mansion Of 5 Bedrooms In Lagos

Actress Benita Nzeribe: “I’m Not Looking For A Rich Man Again, I Can Marry Anybody”

Lassa fever kills female Doctor in Abia State

Actress Oge Okoye allegedly wears “yansh pad,” twitter user reacts (See photo)

Poll Reveals P-Square’s Wives And Elder Brother, Jude Are Responsible For Their Family Crisis

Reekado Banks Carries Dija’s Son [PHOTOS]

Photos From Dolapo Oni Sijuwade’s Surprise Baby Shower In London (photos)

Ara Talks About Nigerian Politics, Urges Nigerians To Be Patrotic

Denzel Washington decides to cheat on wife after 30 years?!?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *