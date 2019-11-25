I Have Got 20 Million People Ready To Die For Me – CDQ

Rapper CDQ has revealed he is not freaked about hitting 2 million followers on IG.

He made this known via a post on his page, stating that he has been getting so many messages from people.

Read Also: With All The Swag, I Thought TeddyA Would Marry From The Kardashian Family – Rapper CDQ

He said if one should leave social media and go onto the real world, he is certain he has 20 million people who are ready to die for him.

In his words;

“Everyone be sending me congratulatory messages over “MILLION followers on IG but sorry i’m not freaky about that that. Let’s fall out to the real world and you know I’ve got over 20 million people out there ready to die for CDQ anytime any-day. Woss #Masun.”