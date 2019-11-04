I Have Never Had A Boyfriend Who Left Me, Moyo Lawal Brags

by Temitope Alabi
Moyo Lawal
Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal

Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal is out here sharing a little bit about her personal life.

Taking to her IG page, the curvy actress revealed to her fans that she has never been dumped by any of the men she dated in the past.

In her words;

I have never had a boyfriend who left me …… 🤔does that give me a bragging right 😂😂(even if he walks away in anger , he will still walk back to beg ) ….. …….. …. p.s I have just never been able to forgive a wrong done 🙈… …… #ThatConcreteRose #Moyoorfierce #ML

