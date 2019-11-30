I Have Not Spoken To Khloe In 5 Years – Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner in an interview with “I’m A Celeb” on her transitioning, disclosed she has not spoken to her step-daughter, Khloe Kardashian in five years.

On whom she first opened up to when she transitioned, Caitlyn Jenner said it was her children.

“The first was the kids, I started with Brandon my son and he said to me “Dad, I’ve always been so proud to be your son but I’ve never been more proud of you than right now.

“I went through every kid and Khloe for some reason was pi**ed off about something through this whole process, it’s been five or six years and I’ve really haven’t talked to her since” she said.

Caitlyn’s campmate and former footballer Ian Wright then asked if Khloe was “thinking about herself” more than Caitlyn, the I Am Cait star added, “I don’t know, we were really close, I raised her since she was five years old, I really don’t know what her issues are.”

On Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Caitlyn opened up on how the show came about.

“Kris and I were sitting in bed and The Osbornes was on and it was really hot at one point and with Kris, all you have to say is go and she’s off.

“They gave us six episodes and one camera and we started shooting and before we were done shooting they ordered 12 more episodes. Well over 500 episodes now.”

“Everywhere. I bet you Kylie will spend anywhere between $300-$400,000 dollars a month on security, everywhere she goes. It’s a big operation.”