I Held Two Burial Ceremonies In A Space Of 6 months – Queen Nwokoye

Nollywood actress, Queen Nwokoye has spoken on losing both parents within six months in 2019.

Taking to IG, the actress spoke on their loss while adding that she is yet to get over the pain.

She wrote: “I started 2019 with my Mum and My Dad and within 6 months, I became an orphan. I still don’t know how I managed to pull through two burial ceremonies within 6 months.

“I can’t question God but my heart bleeds for them. I take solace in the fact that they are in a better place. Today, I have made a decision to be happy and put everything behind me. God is in control. Happy weekend everyone.”