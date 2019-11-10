I Held Two Burial Ceremonies In A Space Of 6 months – Queen Nwokoye

by Temitope Alabi
Nollywood actress, Queen Nwokoye
Nollywood actress, Queen Nwokoye

Nollywood actress, Queen Nwokoye has spoken on losing both parents within six months in 2019.

Taking to IG, the actress spoke on their loss while adding that she is yet to get over the pain.

Read Also: Actress Queen Nwokoye welcomes her first daughter with husband (Photos)

She wrote: “I started 2019 with my Mum and My Dad and within 6 months, I became an orphan. I still don’t know how I managed to pull through two burial ceremonies within 6 months.

“I can’t question God but my heart bleeds for them. I take solace in the fact that they are in a better place. Today, I have made a decision to be happy and put everything behind me. God is in control. Happy weekend everyone.”

Tags from the story
Queen Nwokoye
0

You may also like

Legal Practitioners committee strips, Beluolisa Nwofor, off his of “Senior Advocate of Nigeria” title

Nigerian Customs service screen impounded vehicles

Court sentence undergraduate to death ( Find out what happened )

Three-month-old baby rescued after being placed under trailer by his mother to be crushed

Senate President Ahmad Lawan

”Buhari’s Houseboys Are Now Heading The National Assembly” – Former Presidential Aide

Man survives ‘two months trapped in car without food’

Man survives ‘two months trapped in car without food’

Mad Man Who Killed 2 Pupils in Ogun Confesses (Photos)

Niger state Governor Abubakar Sani Bello pictured eating Eba at a local mamaput joint (Photos)

Shocking: Slot driver runs away with goods worth N4,654,224

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *