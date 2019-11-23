I Like Girls, But I End Up Sleeping With Their Brothers – American Rapper

by Temitope Alabi

 

American rapper, Tyler The Creator has again gotten many tongues wagging with yet another controversial statement.

In a recent interview, the rapper spoke on his sexuality, saying that he does love girls but enjoys sleeping with men.

“I Ain’t Got Time. It’s still such a grey area with people, which is cool with me.  “I like girls—I just end up fucking their brother every time.

“Even though I’m considered loud and out there, I’m private, which is a weird dichotomy. The juxtaposition of loud and quiet is weird.”

During the interview, the rapper answered a call from actor and rapper, Jaden Smith and rapper A$AP Rocky before and before ending the call said they should “Send dick pics”.

When asked about the comments, Tyler explained: “I always tell people to send dick pics when I hang up, because it’s so awkward. Like, what the f*ck did you say?

