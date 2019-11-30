I Love Flirting With Women – Ycee

by Temitope Alabi

 

Ycee
Rapper Ycee

Nigerian rapper Ycee has shared a personal part of him that has gotten many tongues wagging online.

According to the ‘Juice’ crooner, he enjoys flirting with women knowing well he will not meet up with those women.

Me 🤝 Flirting with women I have absolutely no plans of meeting in real life

This is coming days after he took to his Twitter page to state that Naira Marley is the biggest artiste of 2019, a statement that got many coming for the rapper.

Thoughts on Ycee’s confession guys?

Tags from the story
ycee
0

