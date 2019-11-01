I Love My Boyfriend More When He Beats Me – Ghanaian Singer

Popular Ghanaian singer, Gloria Forson has revealed that her love for her boyfriend increases whenever he physically abuses her.

According to the singer, she is against violence targeted at women but for her, it’s a fantasy.

She also added that such an act makes her feel good, and she also likes the fact that her partner pampers her after beating her.

She said: “It’s not good but for me, I like it because it makes me feel good. Some people like it that way, others don’t. He has to beat me sometimes so we make up. When he beats me, he’ll pamper me. We all have our preferences.”

See Post Here: