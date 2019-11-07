I Make Doctors Check My Daughter’s Hymen Yearly To Ensure She Is A Virgin: T.I

Popular American rapper T.I has disclosed that he takes his daughter, Deyjah Harris, to the gynaecologist yearly to ensure that she stays a virgin

He made this known during a chat with Nazanin Mandi and Nadia Moham.

He added that he is so certain that she is currently a virgin even at 18.

“I think that most kids in hindsight, looking back, they always thank their parents for not allowing them to damage themselves as much as they could have.

Deyjah’s 18, just graduated high school now and she’s attending her first year of college, figuring it out for herself. And yes, not only have we had the conversation, we have yearly trips to the gynaecologist to check her hymen.

So it’s this one time we go, I think this might have been after her 16th birthday. This is what we do. Right after the birthday, we celebrate. Usually, like the day after the party, she’s enjoying her gifts.

I put a sticky note on the door: ‘Gyno. Tomorrow. 9:30.’ So we’ll go and sit down and the doctor will come and talk and the doctor’s maintaining a high level of professionalism.

He’s like, ‘You know sir, I have to, in order to share information’ — I’m like, ‘Deyjah they want you to sign this so we can share information. Is there anything you wouldn’t want me to know? See doc? No problem.’.

And so then they come and say, ‘Well I just want you to know that there are other ways besides sex that the hymen can be broken like bike riding, athletics, horseback riding and just other forms of athletic physical activity.’

So I say, ‘Look doc, she don’t ride no horses, she don’t ride no bike, she don’t play no sports. Just check the hymen please and give me back my results expeditiously. I will say as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact.”