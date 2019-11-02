I Need A Husband, I Am Single: Nollywood Actress, Cynthia Okeke Cries Out

by Valerie Oke
Nollywood actress, Cynthia Okeke
Nollywood actress, Cynthia Okeke

Nollywood actress, Cynthia Okeke has taken to her Instagram page to cry out over claims that she is single and desperately needs a husband.

While we are yet to ascertain if the screen diva is just trying to clout chase or not, she says prospective applicants can contact her manager and they might just get married in the next coming weeks.

She said:

“Does anybody want a wife? I’m single. I got no kids, I can cook. People say I’m funny. Your Mama doesn’t love me. Do you want a wife?” she wailed in the video. “Biko, drop your thoughts and send your application to my manager. If you are ready we will be getting married next week,”

Tags from the story
Cynthia Okeke
