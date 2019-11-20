‘I Need A Sugar Boy’, Bobrisky Laments (Video)

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser Bobrisky has made a request on his Instagram.
The cross-dresser who seems to be having the time of his life in Dubai has shared his regrets for not going with a ‘boy toy’ to keep him company.
In his recent video on Instagram, he expressed his regret at living lavishly alone in Dubai.
He also hinted that in his next trip to Paris, he would be going with a sugar boy to keep him company.
Sharing the video, he announced that he needs the sugar boy to be cute as he is also cute.
See enjoyment . I should have travel with one sugar boy that will keep me company here 😂😂😂😂. I flew first class down here… I will also buy my sugar boy first class so d whole vibe can be complete. Is not too late sha. My next trip to Paris I need a sugar boy to fly with me. But d sugar boy must be cute o 😂😂😂😂😂😂 because am pretty too. Pls don’t hate 😂😂😂😂😂😂