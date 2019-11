‘I Need A Sugar Boy’, Bobrisky Laments (Video)

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser Bobrisky has made a request on his Instagram.

The cross-dresser who seems to be having the time of his life in Dubai has shared his regrets for not going with a ‘boy toy’ to keep him company.

In his recent video on Instagram, he expressed his regret at living lavishly alone in Dubai.

He also hinted that in his next trip to Paris, he would be going with a sugar boy to keep him company.

Sharing the video, he announced that he needs the sugar boy to be cute as he is also cute.

See Post Here:

Watch Video Here: