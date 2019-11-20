‘I Need A Sugar Boy’, Bobrisky Laments (Video)

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser Bobrisky has made a request on his Instagram.

The cross-dresser who seems to be having the time of his life in Dubai has shared his regrets for not going with a ‘boy toy’ to keep him company.

In his recent video on Instagram, he expressed his regret at living lavishly alone in Dubai.

READ ALSO – Bobrisky Debunks Rumors Of Tonto Dikeh’s Deportation (Photo)

He also hinted that in his next trip to Paris, he would be going with a sugar boy to keep him company.

Sharing the video, he announced that he needs the sugar boy to be cute as he is also cute.

See Post Here:

Watch Video Here: