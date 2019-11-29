I Never Joked With Money, Says Beverly Osu As She Shares Throwback Photo

by Eyitemi Majeed
Beverly Osu
Beverly Osu

Nollywood actress, Beverly Osu, has taken to her Instagram page to share with her fans that she didn’t just start to like money as an adult hinting that it all started from when she was a child.

Sharing a throwback photo to buttress her point, she shared how she held on to money at a very young age and had to be hailed with a series of names before releasing the money.

What she wrote below:

‘ I never smiled…. I never joked with money. #Tillthisday
My family had to keep hailing me to get a smile.
Ada pound sterling
Ada Casa Bubu.’

 

