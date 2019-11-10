I Once Met A Man Who Wanted Me To Give Up My Career For Him – Toni Tones

Nigerian actress Toni Tones has taken to social media to recount a first date disaster she experienced.

According to the King Of Boys actress, she had gone on a first date with the said man and during their date, he stated that he hopes she knows she will have to forgo her career if they are going to be together.

Read Also: I fired a driver for complimenting me – Toni Tones

“I once met someone who on our first date, said to me “I hope you’re willing to give up this your career and i’ll set up a business for you. I travel a lot and I need my babe to be with me all the time. This one that you’re always very busy” That was also our last date.”

Her post has since received so many reactions.

Guys share your thoughts with us on this?