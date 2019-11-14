I Raised Money For Oshiomhole’s Governorship Ambition – Gov Obaseki

by Eyitemi Majeed
Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, has slammed supporters of his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole, for saying he became governor through the aid of the former labour union.

Speaking during a meeting organised by members of the All Progressive Congress(APC), Obaseki further stated that only God can claim responsibility for his emergence as governor.

“I am not an ungrateful person. No one made me governor. I became governor by God’s grace, with the support of many other people. If God had said I would not be governor, no way would I have been a governor. It is wrong for someone to say he made me governor.

“No one gave me money. The funds Oshiomhole initially raised for his governorship ambition was raised by me in Lagos. If I can raise money for him for his election, why would I not be able to raise money for my own election.

If you came into power on some basic principles, do not expect to change those principles because you have certain ambition. If you came to power believing no man is God, then the day you start to play God, you will get the consequences.” Obaseki said

