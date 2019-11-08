I Raped 38-Year-Old Woman Because She Refused To Date Me, Says 27-Yr-Old Suspect

A 27-year-old man identified as Adam Kunle is currently under investigation by the Ogun State Police Command for raping a 38-year-old woman,

According to Kunle, he raped the victim because she refused to date him at Makogi area of Ibafo, Ogun State.

Kunle confessed to the crime and added: “I have been making advances to the victim for quite some time. Unfortunately, she has been rejecting my offer.

Narrating his story, he pointed out that he saw an opportunity and took it.

He said: “So on that day, when the opportunity came, I took advantage of the lady since she was the only person at home, so I had my way with her. While she was sleeping in her room at about 12:30 in the afternoon, I sneaked into her room and forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of her against her wish because we live in the same vicinity.”

It was gathered that after the victim reported the incident at Ibafo Police Station, the Divisional Crime Officer (DCO), Ibafo Police Station, SP Akindele Andrew, quickly led detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

