I Raped 38-Year-Old Woman Because She Refused To Date Me, Says 27-Yr-Old Suspect

by Michael Isaac
Adam Kunle
The 27-Year-Old Suspect, Adam Kunle

A 27-year-old man identified as Adam Kunle is currently under investigation by the Ogun State Police Command for raping a 38-year-old woman,

According to Kunle, he raped the victim because she refused to date him at Makogi area of Ibafo, Ogun State.

Kunle confessed to the crime and added: “I have been making advances to the victim for quite some time. Unfortunately, she has been rejecting my offer.

Narrating his story, he pointed out that he saw an opportunity and took it.

READ ALSO – Police Shoot Man Trying To Rape Woman In Broad Daylight (Disturbing Video)

He said: “So on that day, when the opportunity came, I took advantage of the lady since she was the only person at home, so I had my way with her. While she was sleeping in her room at about 12:30 in the afternoon, I sneaked into her room and forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of her against her wish because we live in the same vicinity.”

It was gathered that after the victim reported the incident at Ibafo Police Station, the Divisional Crime Officer (DCO), Ibafo Police Station, SP Akindele Andrew, quickly led detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

See Photo Here:

Adam Kunle
Adam Kunle Opens up about Rape
Tags from the story
Adam Kunle, Rape
0

You may also like

Expel Amaechi If He Refuses To Resign Honourably, S’South Elders Tell PDP

Underage Children Spotted Voting In The Local Government Election In Kano (Photos)

The suspects

[Photo]: EFCC Arrest Sokoto Councillor, Director, Two Others For Diverting Workers’ Salaries

Jonathan’s Administration Acquired Sophisticated Weapons To Fight Boko Haram – Dasuki

My Husband Smells My Pants Whenever I Arrive Home – Woman Cries Out

Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Kill Enugu Village Chief

UNIBEN Cult Clash Leaves 4 Dead • Police Confirms Arrests

Baby Killed, 100 Houses Destroyed After Heavy Rains In Zamfara

Gunmen Abduct Local Govt. Official In Kogi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *