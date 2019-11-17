‘I Received Death Threats From Tacha’s Fans’ – BBNaija’s Joe Reveals (Video)

by Michael Isaac
BBNaija’s Joe
Former BBNaija Housemate Joe

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Joe has shared some shocking facts following his eviction from the Big Brother Naija house.

The housemate revealed in a recent interview  reveals how he received death threats from Tacha fans.

He alleged that her fans sent him death threats after the reality Tv show, Big Brother Naija.

READ ALSO – Tacha Has Been Turning Down Endorsement Deals – TeeBillz Reveals

The reality TV star also revealed that this would be the first time he would be receiving death threats and he finds the experience funny.

Describing Tacha’s Titans as jobless, he laughed about the issue.

Watch The Video Here:

