‘I Received Death Threats From Tacha’s Fans’ – BBNaija’s Joe Reveals (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Joe has shared some shocking facts following his eviction from the Big Brother Naija house.

The housemate revealed in a recent interview reveals how he received death threats from Tacha fans.

He alleged that her fans sent him death threats after the reality Tv show, Big Brother Naija.

The reality TV star also revealed that this would be the first time he would be receiving death threats and he finds the experience funny.

Describing Tacha’s Titans as jobless, he laughed about the issue.

