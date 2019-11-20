I Remain A Son And Loyal Student Of Oshiomhole: Edo Deputy Gov

by Valerie Oke
Adams Oshiomhole
APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole

Philip Shaibu, deputy governor of Edo state, says he is an obedient son and student of Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said this while reacting to Oshiomhole’s allegation that he had betrayed him.

Oshiomhole who hosted some of his supporters at his Iyahmo residence in hometown in Edo on Tuesday, said he finds it difficult to believe the deputy governor will betray him.

However, in a statement through Musa Ebomhiana, his chief press secretary, Shaibu said Oshiomhole remains his godfather.

Read Also: Buhari Now Has A Brand New Baby Boy: Oshiomhole

“He could not have betrayed him in any way. Rather, in all sense of responsibility, I will say that the Deputy Governor is following the path set by his political godfather,” the statement read.

“As a father, he taught him that no man is God and that no man can determine the destiny of his fellow man. He also taught him that the people should lead politically

“As an obedient son and a good student of Oshiomhole school of politics, the deputy governor will not deviate from these. In view of this, I don’t want to believe that our leader and National Chairman of our great party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has said that his political son and deputy governor of Edo State betrayed him for whatever reason. Our chairman may have been misquoted.”

Tags from the story
adams oshiomhole, Musa Ebomhiana, Philip Shaibu
0

You may also like

Those mocking Zamfara people for voting Buhari, despite insecurity are invariably mocking Atiku

Osinbajo leads nine governors to end herdsmen killings

‘Atiku not a Nigerian’ – Reactions trail Nnamdi Kanu’s latest revelation

Aisha Buhari says President Buhari Deserves Some Accolades

Stop Embarking On Airport Projects, Amaechi Advises State Govts

We’ll Implement Awolowo’s Dream For Nigeria – Buhari • Offers State Burial For HID

Suntai Discharged From US Hospital

Nigerian Newspaper headlines today

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 24th October 2019

PDP logo

PDP will be satisfied with the INEC chairman, only if he’s their national chairman – Keyamo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *