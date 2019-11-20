I Remain A Son And Loyal Student Of Oshiomhole: Edo Deputy Gov

Philip Shaibu, deputy governor of Edo state, says he is an obedient son and student of Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said this while reacting to Oshiomhole’s allegation that he had betrayed him.

Oshiomhole who hosted some of his supporters at his Iyahmo residence in hometown in Edo on Tuesday, said he finds it difficult to believe the deputy governor will betray him.

However, in a statement through Musa Ebomhiana, his chief press secretary, Shaibu said Oshiomhole remains his godfather.

Read Also: Buhari Now Has A Brand New Baby Boy: Oshiomhole

“He could not have betrayed him in any way. Rather, in all sense of responsibility, I will say that the Deputy Governor is following the path set by his political godfather,” the statement read.

“As a father, he taught him that no man is God and that no man can determine the destiny of his fellow man. He also taught him that the people should lead politically

“As an obedient son and a good student of Oshiomhole school of politics, the deputy governor will not deviate from these. In view of this, I don’t want to believe that our leader and National Chairman of our great party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has said that his political son and deputy governor of Edo State betrayed him for whatever reason. Our chairman may have been misquoted.”