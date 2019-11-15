I Say The Cutest Things Just To Get In Her Pants – Naira Marley

Well, it looks like Naira Marley does not plan on staying out of the news for controversial statements.

the ‘Soapy’ crooner ha again taken to his Twitter page to reveal how he ensures he gets to have sex with his woman.

According to the rapper, he says the cutest things to get in a woman’s pants and the woman knows this.

I say the cutest thing just to get in her panties and she knows that.

This is coming just days after he tweeted that having a big booty is better than having a Master’s degree.

Thoughts anyone?