I Should Be Allowed To Whip Out My Juju Anytime, Christians Do Same With Their Bible – Somizi

by Temitope Alabi
Somizi
Somizi

South African media personality, Somizi has taken to social media to show off his traditional charm ‘Sphandla’.

Somizi went on to say his eyes have been open while on earth and thus will show his charms since Christians are allowed to do the same with their bibles.

Read Also: Gay Media Personality, Somizi, Hold Traditional Wedding With Partner (VIDEO)

He wrote “So one day many moons ago……someone who’s not African woke up and said I’m gonna convince all Africans that this is evil…..this dark……this is a myth………coz they realized how stronger how powerful how wise how free how happy and how rich we wud be if we practised our own culture…..and convinced us that if we do it we must hide it……..

“I’m so glad my eyes got opened whilst I’m still on this earth……I’ve never been happier…..I’ve never been this free…..this pic right here is who I proudly am…..oh I am.so proud….I’m not ashamed anymore….I don’t hide anymore……I live by imphepho and everything u see in that pic…….if Indians can proudly and boldly light up incense anywhere anytime why can’t I…..if Christians can unashamedly whip out their bible anytime anywhere why can’t I wear my sphandla with no shame….all I’m saying is do u boo as long as u don’t look down or disrespect my culture and tradition just as much as I shud do the same unto yoz…..thokoza….”

Somizi
Somizi
Tags from the story
Somizi
0

You may also like

Kenya re-election; Raila Odinga calls for mass protest on election day

Going to Aso Villa is like going to jail – Osinbajo’s father-in-law

INEC to honour one of its personnel who swam two rivers, stream to deliver election materials

Court adjourns Patience Jonathan suit against EFCC

Nigerian embassy in South Africa

Nigerian Embassy In South Africa Shut Its Door Against Nigerians During Xenophobic Attacks

Coza: ''I See What's Happening as God’s mighty hand in his church'' - Nathaniel Bassey

#COZA: ‘I See What’s Happening as God’s mighty hand in his church’ – Nathaniel Bassey

FG delaying the strike to be called off – ASUU

Baby born holding a Quran sparks controversy in Lagos

EFCC releases Anyim Pius, seize his passport

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *