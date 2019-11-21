I Should Be Allowed To Whip Out My Juju Anytime, Christians Do Same With Their Bible – Somizi

South African media personality, Somizi has taken to social media to show off his traditional charm ‘Sphandla’.

Somizi went on to say his eyes have been open while on earth and thus will show his charms since Christians are allowed to do the same with their bibles.

He wrote “So one day many moons ago……someone who’s not African woke up and said I’m gonna convince all Africans that this is evil…..this dark……this is a myth………coz they realized how stronger how powerful how wise how free how happy and how rich we wud be if we practised our own culture…..and convinced us that if we do it we must hide it……..

“I’m so glad my eyes got opened whilst I’m still on this earth……I’ve never been happier…..I’ve never been this free…..this pic right here is who I proudly am…..oh I am.so proud….I’m not ashamed anymore….I don’t hide anymore……I live by imphepho and everything u see in that pic…….if Indians can proudly and boldly light up incense anywhere anytime why can’t I…..if Christians can unashamedly whip out their bible anytime anywhere why can’t I wear my sphandla with no shame….all I’m saying is do u boo as long as u don’t look down or disrespect my culture and tradition just as much as I shud do the same unto yoz…..thokoza….”