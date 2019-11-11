I Sold Bread For 13 Years Of My Life: Governor Makinde

by Eyitemi Majeed
Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde
Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde

Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, has revealed that he was a bread seller at Adeoyo state hospital in the state for the first 13 years of his life.

Speaking at the 80th birthday of his mum, Mrs Abigael Makinde, which held at St Paul Anglican Church in Yemetu on Sunday, November 10, he further disclosed education is the only reason he became successful.

Read Also: Xenophobia: Governor Makinde Gives N900,000 To 30 Oyo Indigenes

Also, he said his experience informed his decision of making education free in the state.“For the first 13 years of my life, where we lived was not more than five minutes to where we are now. My mum was a Telephone Operator in the state secretariat. At Adeoyo State Hospital here, I and my brother Muyiwa also used to help her sell bread by the gate of Adeoyo State Hospital.

“What can propel a child who used to live some five minutes away from here [Yemetu] to become a Governor of Oyo state is education. And that is why we have declared that free and qualitative education has come to stay in Oyo state.”

