I Spent N1m On Just Perfumes – Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Ifu Ennada

2018 BBNaija housemate Ifu Ennada just revealed how much she loves perfume.

The reality TV star while having her makeup done recently revealed she loves perfume so much she once spent about a million in one week on just perfumes.

Posting the video where she made this revelation, Ifu wrote alongside;

Up & ready to slay this Friday! Who else loves spending so much on perfumes like me? 😥😭. I need deliverance before my mother kills me.”

