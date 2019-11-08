‘I Spent N1M On Perfumes In One Week’ – BBNaija’s Ifu Ennada (Video)

by Michael Isaac
BBNaija's Ifu Ennada
BBNaija’s Ifu Ennada

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate Ifu Ennada has shocked fans with her recent revelation on Instagram.

The Reality TV star has just hinted that she spent a whooping sum of one-million Naira on perfumes on her last birthday.

This was said in a video she made of herself while getting her make-up done.

Ifu highlighted that she loves to look good and loves perfumes as well.

Pointing out how hard it can be to find original perfumes, the beauty entrepreneur stated that she had to spend that much when she saw original perfumes.

