I Stopped Paying Tithe And Nothing Happened To My Finances – Uti Nwachukwu

Nigerian media personality Uti Nwachukwu has taken to social media to share some of the things he stopped doing last year.

Replying to a post by a Twitter user, Uti mentioned that he stopped paying his tithe last year and contrary to believe, his finances are still intact.

Uti went on to state that not paying his tithe has helped him save more.

The model went on to state that he was blindly and fearfully paying his tithe back then.

 

  • nothing will happen for now, it’s like a fan that is plugged to light, when you put off the light, it will still be rotating, after a while, it’s will stop, nobody will tell u, when the time comes,

    Reply

