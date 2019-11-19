I Take Beer Every Day Because I Don’t Want To Kill Myself, Woman Tells Court

A woman has told a court how she cheated on her husband by wooing another man to sleep with her to stimulate her sexual urge.

A Mapo Customary Court, in Ibadan, on Monday dissolved the marriage of 22 years, after lamenting about the high rate of immorality in the society.

President of the court, Chief Ademola Odunade, while delivering his verdict in a case instituted by a commercial driver, Abiodun Ganiyu, for the dissolution of his marriage to Mojisola, whom he accused of infidelity and alcoholism – called on couples to fear God and respect relationships.

The petitioner, Ganiyu said that life had not been the same for the past 13 years since his wife started living “a wanton lifestyle’’.

“Firstly, Mojisola informed me that she had become born again and had been ordained a prophetess in her Church.

“My lord, Mojisola sometimes told me that she had been in a trance for 10 days and therefore could not come home, but she would return home mostly heavily drunk.

“When I could no longer bear the agony, I reported her to her parents to caution her, but it was all to no avail.

“When I saw that her waywardness was becoming something else, I advised her to buy her beer to drink at home; instead, Mojisola took offence by my advice and would leave home for three to five weeks.

“Though we both agreed to do family planning for birth control, she, however, she saw it as an opportunity to sleep about with other men.

“Worst still, she introduced some of her lovers to me, I am frustrated, please, separate us,” Ganiyu pleaded with the court.

On her part, Mojisola, a food vendor who lives in Apata area of Ibadan, Oyo state while her husband lives in Lagos, didn’t deny the allegations against her.

She, however, noted that life would be meaningless to her if the court dissolved her union.

“I admit to all the allegations against me, but there is nowhere I can go at this stage, after six children.

“I take beer every day because I do not want to kill myself, and I frequently leave home for a month or more.

“Also, I wooed a man to sleep with me so as to stimulate my sexual urge; and Abiodun himself knows the man because I introduced them.

“Abiodun does not give me sexual satisfaction because he uses condom with me,” Mojisola explained.

The arbitrator dissolved the union and granted custody of the six children to Ganiyu.

The court president also directed the petitioner to pay N5, 000 to Mojisola to enable her pack out of his home.