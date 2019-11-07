I Take My Daughter For Virginity Test Evey Year, Says T.I

Rapper T.I. has just disclosed that he takes his 18-year-old daughter to the gynecologist every year to check her hymen and confirm she’s still a virgin.

The rapper made this known while speaking on the Ladies Like Us podcast. T.I opened up on just how important it is to him that his teenage daughter Deyjah Harris is still a virgin.

“Not only have we had the conversation, we have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen.”

“Yes, Yes I go with her. I go with her. So it’s this one time we go, I think this might have been after her 16th birthday. This is what we do… Usually, like the day after the [birthday] party, she’s enjoying her gifts. I put a sticky note on the door: ‘Gyno. Tomorrow. 9:30.’ ”

T,I went on to disclose that he makes his daughter sign a waiver to allow her doctor to share her confidential information with him.

He said: “So we’ll go and sit down and the doctor will come and talk and the doctor’s maintaining a high level of professionalism. He’s like, ‘Well, you know sir, I have to, in order to share information’ — I’m like, ‘Deyjah, they want you to sign this… so we can share information. Is there anything you would not want me to know?’ ‘See doc? No problem.’ ”

He continued saying; “So then they come and say, ‘Well, I just want you to know that there are other ways besides sex that the hymen can be broken, like bike riding, athletics, horseback riding, and just other forms of athletic physical activity.’

“So I say, ‘Look doc, she don’t ride no horses, she don’t ride no bike, she don’t play no sports. Just check the hymen please and give me back my results expeditiously.’

He then adds: “But I will say as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact.”

T.I. then went on to defend his actions saying he thinks a lot of people wish their parents had been more protective of them.

He said: “I think that most kids in hindsight, looking back, they always thank their parents for not allowing them to damage themselves as much as they could have.”

He also admitted that he does not want men wooing his child even though she’s now an adult.

He said: “They’re no fun. Who wants a virgin? Like, really? All that work.”

On his son, he said he isn’t that strict with his 15-year-old son King, who is already sexually active.

He said: “I don’t want any of my children to have sex before it’s time for them, but who’s to say when it’s time?

“However, I will definitely feel different about a boy than I will about a girl. And that’s just the God’s honest truth. I don’t think there’s any father out there who’ll tell you any different.”