‘I Target Lonely Sex Starved Women’ – Suspect

A suspected serial rapist, Chuks Emmanuel, has been arrested in Egbeda, Lagos State, for alleged rape and fraud.

According to the police, female victims had complained bitterly about how Emmanuel lured them to hotel rooms where he subjected them to all sorts of blackmails after sleeping with them.

However, the suspect said: “I came to Lagos a few months ago and things were very rough for me s Ia could no longer bear hunger.

“I thought on how to survive and the thought of getting some ladies that I would have sex with and blackmail them thereafter.

He went further to point out that he figured the best target after many attempts.

According to him: ‘I thought of the most vulnerable and I discovered that the best target should be the matured, lonely and single ladies. I opened a Facebook account with the name Dr. Chibuzor, MD/ CEO Health Wellbeing Therapy.”

