I Try My Best To Obey The Constitution: Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says he does his very best to obey the constitution of the country.

The president said this when he played host to the speakers of state assemblies at the presidential villa on Thursday in Abuja.

In a statement issued by Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, Buhari said either the constitution is obeyed or changed to reflect the realities of the country.

He said, “I try as much as I can to always be loyal and obedient to the constitution so long as it is humanly possible,” Buhari said.

“The 8th National Assembly sometimes kept the budget for seven months. And I had to call the Senate President and the Speaker then. I told them by delaying passage of the budget you are not hurting Buhari, but the people.

“We have in the last four years dedicated significant resources to key social services sectors especially in health, education as well as our massive social investment programs. We have also started restoring our infrastructure to levels that this country expects.

“I also want to assure you that we remain committed to ensuring that equity and fairness prevail in governance. I will ensure that we consult your conference to further enhance the positive impact of our interventions across the country.”