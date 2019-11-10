I Value People Regardless Of What Reciprocates – Bryan Okwara

Nollywood actor and model Bryan Okwara is letting the world know he values people regardless of what people think of him.

The actor, who turned a year older yesterday, took to his IG page to share a beautiful photo of himself penning a message alongside.

“Being in a position where I am naturally able to create so much genuine happiness is worth more than any amount of money

“I value people, regardless of what reciprocates. Na how my mama raise me.”

Photography @aysugarr