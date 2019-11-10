I Value People Regardless Of What Reciprocates – Bryan Okwara

by Temitope Alabi
Bryan Okwara
Bryan Okwara

Nollywood actor and model Bryan Okwara is letting the world know he values people regardless of what people think of him.

The actor, who turned a year older yesterday, took to his IG page to share a beautiful photo of himself penning a message alongside.

“Being in a position where I am naturally able to create so much genuine happiness is worth more than any amount of money

“I value people, regardless of what reciprocates. Na how my mama raise me.”

