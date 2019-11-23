I Want A Confident, Hardworking, Intellectual, God-Fearing Man – Kiki Omeli

Nollywood actress Kiki Omeli in anew interview has made it known she has no time for disrespectful fans.

According to Kiki, she does not have time to ignore and won’t instead, she deletes and blocks any negative person or comment on her IG page.

“When I meet that husband material of mine, I’d know. Because I have heard a lot of people roll out what they want in a partner and at the end of the day, they marry someone who is the exact opposite. For me, I like a confident, hardworking, intellectual, God-fearing man.

“And he must be rich and comfortable, this is very important.

“By and large, when I meet him, I would know. I don’t limit myself, even if he’s an actor or in the entertainment industry, I don’t mind, as long as we are happy,” she said.

On handling her fans on social media, Kiki said its all love, until she sights negativity.

“I love my fans a lot. I have equally encountered some embarrassing moments.

“There are times, some would jump on you, without even knowing your mood or knowing you too well. I also don’t listen to negative people or negative vibes.

“I don’t have that strength or space to entertain negativity. On social media, if I see any negative comment, I delete and block the person. That’s my strategy.

“Those people on social media always say hurtful things. I’m a very peaceful person and keep my private life, private,” she added.