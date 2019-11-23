I Want A Confident, Hardworking, Intellectual, God-Fearing Man – Kiki Omeli

by Temitope Alabi
Kiki Omeli
Kiki Omeli

Nollywood actress Kiki Omeli in anew interview has made it known she has no time for disrespectful fans.

According to Kiki, she does not have time to ignore and won’t instead, she deletes and blocks any negative person or comment on her IG page.

“When I meet that husband material of mine, I’d know. Because I have heard a lot of people roll out what they want in a partner and at the end of the day, they marry someone who is the exact opposite. For me, I like a confident, hardworking, intellectual, God-fearing man.

“And he must be rich and comfortable, this is very important.

“By and large, when I meet him, I would know. I don’t limit myself, even if he’s an actor or in the entertainment industry, I don’t mind, as long as we are happy,” she said.

Read Also: Blossom Chukwujekwu, Kiki Omeli And Kachi Nnochiri Star In Ndani TV’s Short Film ‘The HouseWife’

On handling her fans on social media, Kiki said its all love, until she sights negativity.

“I love my fans a lot. I have equally encountered some embarrassing moments.

“There are times, some would jump on you, without even knowing your mood or knowing you too well. I also don’t listen to negative people or negative vibes.

“I don’t have that strength or space to entertain negativity. On social media, if I see any negative comment, I delete and block the person. That’s my strategy.

“Those people on social media always say hurtful things. I’m a very peaceful person and keep my private life, private,” she added.

Tags from the story
Kiki Omeli
0

You may also like

If Your Partner Doesn’t Make You Feel These 5 Things, Don’t Say ‘I Do’

Man Reports Prostitute To Police, Says She Still Owes Him 10 Minutes

Study Reveals The #1 Trait That Makes Men Not Trust Ladies

7 Ways to Handle Pressure to Get Married …

3 Reasons Your Partner Should Be Your Role Model

The Best 6 Foods To Get You in The Mood

5 Topics You NEED To Discuss Before Marriage

21 Ways You Can Know That What Your Feeling Is Really True Love

Photos from Zara Fatima Shagari and Faisal’s Extravagant 3 Day Wedding

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *