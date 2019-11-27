‘I Want My Old Life Back’ – Reality TV Star, Mercy Eke Cries Out (Video)

by Michael Isaac
Mercy Eke
BBNaija Winner Mercy

Big Brother Naija winner, Mercy Eke is having a breakdown in her latest video as she talks about fame.

It’s true that heavy is the head that wears the crown, but that was exactly what the reality TV star signed up for from the beginning.

In her latest video made with the Instagram Live feature, the star pointed out that she was tired and wants her old life back.

READ ALSO – BBNaija: Fans Gift Mercy Eke Holy Bible In Abuja (Photo)

The star shared that she missed the days when she could just sleep and wake up at her own time.

See Photo Here:

Mercy Eke
Photos From Her Instagram Live Feed

Watch The Video Here:

Tags from the story
Mercy Eke
0

You may also like

Designer Ayo Van Elmar calls out TV Personality Salma Phillips for allegedly Owing Her

Photos Of Celebrities at Ifeoma Williams’ Michael Jackson themed Birthday Party

Nollywood actress Stephanie Chijioke set to walk down the aisle with Fiance

“I will continue living by my own terms and conditions than get married” – Rita Dominic

EBONYLIFE TV SHOWS ‘WEDDING PARTY 2’ TODAY

Wande Coal’s Babymama Cries Out After He Did This To Her And Their Son

Video: Davido Meets Ailing Legendary Actress, Gifts Her N1m, Promises To Foot Her Bills

[WATCH VIDEO]: DMW Boss, Davido Gifts Legendary Actress, Ify Onwuemene N1Million

Read The Heartwarming Letter Eminem Wrote To Tupac’s Mum!

Lil Wayne Blasts Cash Money And Birdman In Newly Released Mix-tape

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *