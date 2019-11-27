‘I Want My Old Life Back’ – Reality TV Star, Mercy Eke Cries Out (Video)

Big Brother Naija winner, Mercy Eke is having a breakdown in her latest video as she talks about fame.

It’s true that heavy is the head that wears the crown, but that was exactly what the reality TV star signed up for from the beginning.

In her latest video made with the Instagram Live feature, the star pointed out that she was tired and wants her old life back.

The star shared that she missed the days when she could just sleep and wake up at her own time.

