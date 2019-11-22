‘I Want Some Grammy Nominated D**k’ – Cardi B Tells Offset (Video)

by Michael Isaac
Cardi B
Rapper Cardi B

Popular American rapper, Cardi B has reacted to a video Offset shared on the Internet.

The video he made which showed him showing off his new car got the rapper talking.

Following his Grammy Awards Nomination, the rapper took to Instagram to tell fans how excited he was and how it made him buy a Ferrari.

READ ALSO – Cardi B Shares Throwback Photo Of Herself Smoking Weed At Age 15

Reacting to the video, she took to the comment section to express herself.

She wrote: “I miss you babe… I want some Grammy Nominated Dick.”

See The Post Here:

Watch The Video Here:

Tags from the story
Cardi B, Grammy Awards, Offset
0

You may also like

“I deserve it” Lola Omotayo shares why Peter bought her a Range Rover

PHOTO: Rita Dominic Shows Off Her… Shoes!

Brother and Sister: Eniola Badmus and Rick Ross

Roc Nation, Temple Music Release Water & Fire By Bisola And Jeff Akoh #WaterFire

#BBNaija 2018: Why I brought trouble to the house – Cee-c reveals

Fatoyinbo

COZA: ‘Biodun Fatoyinbo Won’t Be Convicted’ – Charles Omole

Checkout This Rare Make-up Free Pictures Of BBNaija Star Cee-c

All Love! Wizkid And Tekno Squash Feud At Felabration

Something New Cooking? Odunlade Adekola, Uche Jombo And Ebube Nwagbo Pictured Together

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *