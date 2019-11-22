‘I Want Some Grammy Nominated D**k’ – Cardi B Tells Offset (Video)

Popular American rapper, Cardi B has reacted to a video Offset shared on the Internet.

The video he made which showed him showing off his new car got the rapper talking.

Following his Grammy Awards Nomination, the rapper took to Instagram to tell fans how excited he was and how it made him buy a Ferrari.

Reacting to the video, she took to the comment section to express herself.

She wrote: “I miss you babe… I want some Grammy Nominated Dick.”

See The Post Here:

Watch The Video Here: